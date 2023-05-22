WhatsApp Finally Allows Users To Edit Messages, But You'll Have To Act Fast

WhatsApp has answered the prayers of users who are always looking to change something in the message they just sent.

The latest: The instant messaging platform has allowed users to modify a message within a limited window of 15 minutes, according to a Facebook post by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, 22 May.

The feature is already being rolled out to users globally, as per a blog post by the chat app's parent company.

It will be available to everyone in a few weeks, Meta said.

In the chats: "All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after," it added.

Yes, but: Recipients will be able to see that the message has been edited as any such message will carry an "edited" tag next to the timestamp.