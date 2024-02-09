WhatsApp New Update Allows to Block Spam From Lock Screen; Check the Steps Here

Know how to block spam messages on WhatsApp from the lock screen here.
The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has recently released a new super-useful feature to manage annoying spam and unknown messengers from the lock screen. The Meta-owned platform has more than two billion active users worldwide, and dealing with such spam becomes hectic at times. The new update on WhatsApp will be useful for everyone, as it allows unknown messengers to be directly blocked from the lock screen or notification bar. You must know about the new feature.
Users do not have to open a chat to block the spam account. WhatsApp blocks spam from the lock screen feature making the app more useful and convenient. Users are requested to review the latest details about the new feature so they can use it correctly. We have all the important updates for interested users who want to try the update.
The spam messages on WhatsApp are irritating because they make it difficult to find important conversations. Now, you can block the messages directly from the lock screen or notification bar, thus, eliminating the process of opening the chat and then blocking.
As per the latest official details, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to block all spam and unknown messages from the lock screen. You can block these contacts from the lock screen or notification bar as soon as they pop up on your screen.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to block the unwanted or spam messages on WhatsApp from your lock screen:
Step 1: Update your WhatsApp to the latest version.
Step 2: Check and allow notifications to pop up on your lock screen.
Step 3: As soon as the message notification is shown on the screen, tap on the block option next to the reply button.
Step 4: You can also report the unwanted message if you want, after blocking the user.
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to block users on WhatsApp Chat:
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Click on the individual chat or group chat of the user you wish to block.
Step 3: Click on the three dots in the top-right corner.
Step 4: A drop-down menu will display on your screen. Click on More from the options.
Step 5: Click on Block to start the process.
Step 6: WhatsApp will display a message to confirm whether you want to block them. Confirm the option.
