WhatsApp New Update Allows to Block Spam From Lock Screen; Check the Steps Here

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has recently released a new super-useful feature to manage annoying spam and unknown messengers from the lock screen. The Meta-owned platform has more than two billion active users worldwide, and dealing with such spam becomes hectic at times. The new update on WhatsApp will be useful for everyone, as it allows unknown messengers to be directly blocked from the lock screen or notification bar. You must know about the new feature.

Users do not have to open a chat to block the spam account. WhatsApp blocks spam from the lock screen feature making the app more useful and convenient. Users are requested to review the latest details about the new feature so they can use it correctly. We have all the important updates for interested users who want to try the update.