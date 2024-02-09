Google Launches Gemini Advanced and Renames Bard to Gemini; Latest Details Here

Google has officially revealed Gemini Advanced. After various reports and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's announcements during the company's quarterly earnings call confirming its debut, the subscription tier of the most powerful AI model is now active. Google Bard, the free version of the AI chatbot, which now operates on the Gemini Pro model, has been renamed Gemini. One should note that as a promotional offering, Gemini Advanced is being offered for free for two months.

Sundar Pichai officially announced the launch of the Gemini Advanced in its newsroom and said, "The version with Ultra will be called Gemini Advanced, a new experience far more capable at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creative collaboration." He also stated that the Gemini Advanced subscription will be named the Google One AI Premium plan and will be paired with Google One.