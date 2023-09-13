Get Fact-Checked Information on WhatsApp Through WebQoof's 'Channel'; Here's How

WhatsApp has launched a new feature called 'Channels'.
(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new feature called 'Channels' on Wednesday, 13 September, which aims to create a simple and private way for people to receive important updates from people or organisations.
The Quint's fact-checking arm WebQoof will also be having its WhatsApp channel where users can stay updated with the recent fact-checks and debunked content. You can join the channel by clicking on the link here.
The admin can send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. This is similar to a person uploading a post on their social media accounts.
"To help you select channels to follow, we’re building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online", the platform said in an announcement earlier in the year.
It also aims to create a private broadcast service. This means that details like the phone number or profile photo of the admins and the followers will be protected. Users can access the feature in a separate tab called 'Updates'.
