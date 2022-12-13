WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a New Feature 'View Once Text' for Users - Details

WhatsApp Rolls Out 'View Once Text' Feature: The meta owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' never fails to gain the attention of its users with new and unique updates. This time, WhatsApp has rolled out an interesting feature called 'View Once Text'. This feature allows users to send texts that disappear immediately once the recipient opens them. The feature is similar to the currently available 'View Once' video image feature.

According to WABetaInfo, "The WhatsApp's 'View Once Text Feature' is very useful when you share very important information and you want to immediately delete them from the recipient’s phone for added privacy so you don’t even need to delete the view once text for everyone since it will be automatically deleted.