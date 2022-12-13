WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a New Feature 'View Once Text' for Users - Details

WhatsApp will soon release a new feature called 'View Once Text' - Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp Rolls Out 'View Once Text' Feature: The meta owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' never fails to gain the attention of its users with new and unique updates. This time, WhatsApp has rolled out an interesting feature called 'View Once Text'. This feature allows users to send texts that disappear immediately once the recipient opens them. The feature is similar to the currently available 'View Once' video image feature.
According to WABetaInfo, "The WhatsApp's 'View Once Text Feature' is very useful when you share very important information and you want to immediately delete them from the recipient’s phone for added privacy so you don’t even need to delete the view once text for everyone since it will be automatically deleted.
As happens with view once images and videos, it is not possible to forward and copy view once text messages. About screenshots, they should also be blocked but we will give you a confirmation when a future update is out. Note that, since this feature is under development, the layout of the view once text bubble and the send button may change before the release.
WhatsApp 'View Once Text' Feature - How To Check.
WhatsApp users who want to check whether the 'View Once Text' feature is available on their WhatsApp version must follow the below mentioned steps.
Open the WhatsApp application.
Go to any of your chats.
Write a text message and and click on the send option.
If you see a lock icon on the send option, this means the 'View Once Text' feature has been updated on your WhatsApp version.
If the lock icon is not there, wait for the future update.
