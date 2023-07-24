WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out a Feature To Initiate a Group Call With Up to 15 People

WhatsApp Beta is rolling out a new feature to initiate a group call with 15 users. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling a new feature called "Initiate a Group Call With Up to 15 People." The WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.70 is currently compatible to this new feature and some beta testers may also be able to get benefit of this feature by updating the application to the latest version.
Currently, the WhatsApp Groups calls support up to 32 participants but the group calling is applicable to only 7 contacts at once. The new WhatsApp group call feature allows 15 people to join the WhatsApp group call together.
After installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.70 update from the TestFlight app, certain beta testers are now able to access the new group call feature.
According to Wabetainfo," Some beta testers can easily select up to 15 people when creating a group call. Once the call begins, those participants can join anytime. It’s worth noting that although it is possible to choose up to 15 people for the initial call, group calls can still have up to 32 participants in total. The main aim of this update is to make it more convenient for users to pick more participants during the group call setup."
When starting a group call, WhatsApp used to have a maximum limit of 7 people, which in some circumstances was bothering. Later, more people could be added, however this process might be regarded inconvenient. To connect with more people right away, it is now simpler and quicker to do so thanks to this new update because it it allows instantly include a bigger group of contacts when starting a call.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)