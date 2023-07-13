WhatsApp May Soon Release New Feature 'Animated Avatar Pack' for iOS & Android

WhatsApp Animated Avatar Pack for Android and iOS. Check Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature called 'Animated Avatar Pack'. The feature is currently under development and has been designed to enhance the user experience.
The WhatsApp animated avatars will be used as currently available stickers, and will offer a more expressive communication experience to the users of the application.
The exact release date of this new feature has not been revealed yet; however, it is expected that the Animated Avatar Pack feature will be available in the future update of the app.
According to a report by the Wabetainfo, "In our opinion, this update will bring a notable cosmetic enhancement to the app. Following the release of a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update, allowing users for improved navigation along with a larger new avatar collection, WhatsApp is now focusing on improving avatar quality by developing an animated version for a future update. This addition undoubtedly contributes to the cosmetic appeal of the platform regarding the sticker sharing feature."
Recently, two new avatar enhancements have been released by WhatsApp for both the iOS and Android versions. The first enhancement makes it possible to set up your avatar by snapping a photo, automating the avatar creation procedure. The second enhancement is the automatic rollout of a freshly extended selection of avatars to all users who configure their avatars through the app's settings.
