WhatsApp May Soon Release New Feature 'Animated Avatar Pack' for iOS & Android

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature called 'Animated Avatar Pack'. The feature is currently under development and has been designed to enhance the user experience.

The WhatsApp animated avatars will be used as currently available stickers, and will offer a more expressive communication experience to the users of the application.

The exact release date of this new feature has not been revealed yet; however, it is expected that the Animated Avatar Pack feature will be available in the future update of the app.