VLC Media Player Banned in India; Fresh Downloads, Website Non-Functional

As per reports, VLC media player has been banned as it was being used by Cicada, a China-backed hacking group, for causing cyberattacks by deploying malicious code on target systems. These attacks are reportedly part of larger cyberattack campaign, aimed at targeting government-related institutions or NGOs, some of whom work in the areas of education and religion.

Attacks were also carried out on firms working in telecom, legal and pharmaceutical sectors, reported Broadcom Software. Their victims were spread across the regions, including the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Turkey, Israel, India, Montenegro, and Italy.

In February this year, the Union government banned over 54 Chinese apps, calling them a "threat to privacy and security of Indians."

Many of these apps belonged to large Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba, and NetEase, and are “rebranded or re-christened avatars” of apps that have been banned in India since 2020, according to the report.

They were allegedly transferring sensitive data to Chinese servers.