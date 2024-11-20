Vivo Y300 Launching on 21 November 2024: Expected Features and Specifications

Vivo is all set to launch its next Y-series smartphone in India, the Vivo Y300, on 21 November at 12 pm IST. The brand has already revealed the phone's design, camera setup, and confirmed its launch date through a teaser.

The Vivo Y300 will feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It might feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.