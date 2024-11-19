Redmi A4 5G Launching on 20 Nov: Features, Specifications, and More Details

advertisement
Xiaomi's Redmi A4 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone announced in India over a month ago, will finally be launched on 20 November. The Redmi A4 5G, expected to retail at Rs 8,499 with discounts, is one of the most affordable 5G phones in India.
While Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date, it remains unclear if open sales will commence on the same day. The Redmi A4 5G will run on Android 14 and support dual SIM functionality with 4G active on both SIM cards. Connectivity options encompass Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.10, and USB Type-C.
The Redmi A4 5G boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a standout in its price range. Powering the device is a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.
In terms of storage, the Redmi A4 5G will be available in two configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and a higher-end variant with 128GB storage. The phone features a 50 MP dual rear camera setup with an unspecified primary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. The Redmi A4 5G will be a dual-SIM (GSM+GSM) mobile accepting Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.
Redmi A4 5G will be launched on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.
A large 17.47 cm display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset.
50 MP dual camera.
5,160mAh battery.
