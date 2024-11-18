OPPO Pad 3 Likely to Launch on 25 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

OPPO is gearing up to launch its next-generation tablet, the OPPO Pad 3, in China later this month. Ahead of the official announcement, the company has begun teasing the device's design and key specifications.

The OPPO Pad 3 will feature a metal-integrated design and an atmospheric color scheme. It will be available in Purple, Blue, and Silver. The tablet will be offered in multiple memory configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.