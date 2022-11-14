Vivo X90 Series to be Launched Soon in India; Check Leaked Specs Here

Vivo, a Chinese company, is all set to launch the next series of its premium smartphones- the X90 by the end of this year. According to the sources, the Vivo X90 series will include the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+. A promotional teaser of the same series has been leaked online and as per the video, the X90 series is most likely to be launched on 22 November 2022.

According to the alleged leaked video, the Vivo X90 Pro+ from the X90 series is expected to be in red and black color. If the reports are to be believed, this is the first time that the company will be launching a black color for its premium smartphone series. Take a look at the specs, design, and other details of the Vivo X90 series.