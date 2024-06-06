Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale Date

Vivo X Fold3 Pro launched in India today on 6 June 2024.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launched: Tech giant Vivo has launched its new foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India today on 6 June 2024. The handset will be available in the country in Celestial Black color variant. It will be powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. With the launch of Vivo X Fold3 Pro, India has become one of the first international markets with a foldable VIVO smartphone. It will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.
Currently, Vivo X Fold3 Pro is available for pre-booking on the official website of Vivo India, Amazon and Flipkart. It will be available for sale from 13 June 2024. HDFC and SBI card bank holders will get a discount of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of Vivo X Fold3 Pro. Rs10,000 exchange bonus and a one-time free screen replacement is also applicable to the customers.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro will be available for sale in India from 13 June 2024. Customers can purchase this foldable handset on the official website of Vivo India, Amazon and Flipkart.
The starting price of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India is Rs 1,59,999 for16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.
A 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate.
An 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
The foldable handset runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro flaunts a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup for optics, including 50 MP main camera with an f/1.68 lens and support for OIS, 64 MP telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and 50 MP ultra-wide sensor. In the front, the handset has 2 MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture for video calling.
Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.
The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.
IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.
5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
