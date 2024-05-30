Vivo S19 and S19 Pro Launch Date Today: Know Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new Vivo S19 Series in China today on Thursday, 30 May 2024. The series will include two handsets - Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. Along with the two smartphones, the company will also unveil Vivo Watch GT in the country. According to the teasers released by VIVO, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro will arrive with slim and light weight design with a thickness of 7.19mm. Both the handsets will flaunt a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The S19 duo will run on OriginOS 4 and Android 14 and will arrive in different storage configurations, including 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB. The basic variant Vivo S19 will be available in black, peach and white colour options while as the Vivo S19 will arrive in green, grey and white color variants. Let us check out the key features and specs of Vivo S19 and S19 Pro in detail below.