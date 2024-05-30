Vivo S19 and S19 Pro Launch Date Today: Know Features, Specifications & Price

Vivo S19 and S19 Pro Launch Date on 30 May 2024.
(Photo: vivo.com.cn)
Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new Vivo S19 Series in China today on Thursday, 30 May 2024. The series will include two handsets - Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. Along with the two smartphones, the company will also unveil Vivo Watch GT in the country. According to the teasers released by VIVO, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro will arrive with slim and light weight design with a thickness of 7.19mm. Both the handsets will flaunt a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The S19 duo will run on OriginOS 4 and Android 14 and will arrive in different storage configurations, including 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB. The basic variant Vivo S19 will be available in black, peach and white colour options while as the Vivo S19 will arrive in green, grey and white color variants. Let us check out the key features and specs of Vivo S19 and S19 Pro in detail below.
Vivo S19 and S19 Pro will be launched in China today on 30 May 2024.
The price of upcoming smartphones Vivo S19 and S19 Pro has not been revealed by the company yet. Check this space regularly for latest updates.
Following are some of the features and specs of Vivo S19 and S19 Pro.
Thin, slim and light weight design with a thickness of up to 7.19mm.
Huge 6,000mAh battery for S19 while as 5,500mAh battery for S19 Pro with 80W fast charging.
A 6.78-inch OLED 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution.
The base variant S19 may arrive with a flat display while as S19 Pro may flaunt a curved display.
S19 may be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.
S19 Pro is likely to be powered by Dimensity 9200+ chipset.
In terms of optics, both handsets will have a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. On the rear side, S19 will have a 50 MP (Samsung GNJ) and 8 MP camera while as S19 Pro will have a 50 MP (Sony IMX920 with OIS), 8MP (ultra-wide), and 50 MP (IMX816, 2x telephoto) camera setup.
The S19 series will run on OriginOS 4 and Android 14.
Storage variants of both handsets may include 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB.
(Inputs from gizmochina)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined