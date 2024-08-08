Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

advertisement
Tech giant Vivo has launched its most awaited V40 Series in India. Two handsets including Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro were revealed in the series. Both the smartphones feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. The handsets run on Android 14 based on Funtouch OS and flaunt a massive 5,500 mAh battery. The starting price of Vivo V40 is Rs 34,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant while as the price of Vivo V40 Pro starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage model.
Let us check out the details below.
The Vivo V40 series was launched in India on Wednesday, 7 August 2024.
The starting price of Vivo V40 is Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, while as for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the price is Rs 36,999. The price of top end 12GB RAM/512GB model is Rs 41,999. The price of Vivo V40 Pro is Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage model and Rs 55,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.
Vivo V40 Pro will be available for sale in India from 13 August 2024 while as the Vivo V40 will be available from 19 August 2024.
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Dual rear camera set up including 50MP main camera (ZEISS) and 50MP wide angle camera (ZEISS). 50 MP (ZEISS) front camera for selfies and video calling.
IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.
5,500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge for quick and efficient charging.
Available in Titanium Gray, Lotus Purple, and Ganges Blue colours.
Other features include Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, FM, NFC, and more.
Runs on Funtouch OS 14 Global (Based on Android 14).
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits local peak brightness and a resolution of 2800 × 1260 (FHD+).
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.
Runs on Funtouch OS 14 Global (Based on Android 14).
Available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey color variants.
8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options.
5500 mAh battery with 80W charging power.
Dual camera system on the rear side, including 50 MP AF+OIS (ZEISS) Sony IMX921 main + 50 MP AF (ZEISS) wide-angle + 50MP AF Sony IMX816 (ZEISS) telephoto portrait (2x optical, 50x digital zoom). 50 MP (ZEISS) front camera for selfies and video calling.
IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.
Other features include Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, FM, NFC, and more.
