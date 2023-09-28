Vivo V29 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price of V29 Series

Vivo V29 Pro launch date in India confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price of V29 Series.
(Photo: vivo.com)
Vivo V29 Pro launch date in India has been confirmed by the company. The smartphone will be unveiled in the country on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 12 pm.
Once the Vivo V29 Pro is launched in India, it will be available for sale on the Flipkart, official website of the company, and offline retail stores.
As per the official teasers and promos shared by VIVO on its official website and social media, two handsets will be revealed under the Vivo V29 Series including Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. The series includes two more smartphones - V29 Lite and V29e. There are not details available yet about the launch of V29 Lite, however, V29e is already available in India, and was launched on 28 August 2023.
A detailed description about the features and specifications of Vivo V29 Pro has not been provided by the company yet. However, the teasers revealed that the handset will be available in three color variants of Space Black, Majestic Red, and Himalayan Blue. The smartphones in Majestic Red color will have a unique color changing glass feature. This feature has also been found in other handsets of the company like V23 Pro, V25 Pro, and V27 Pro, however only in the red colored model.
Slim and sleek design, weighing 188g.
A 3D curved display.
A a triple camera setup on the rear side, including a 2x pro portrait camera using Sony's IMX663 sensor for amazing background pictures.
A circular flash ring called Smart Aura Light on the backside.
The smartphone will arrive with three Indian wedding style portraits including Prosecco, Neo Retro, and Pastels.
The smartphone is expected to be 2g heavier than the V29.
Ultra slim with 3D curved display, measuring up to 0.746 cm, and weighing 186g.
Based on India's first 3D particle technology.
Available in Space Black, Majestic Red, and Himalayan Blue colors.
Night portrait with smart aura light.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)