The tech giant Vivo has launched the most awaited smartphone Vivo V29e in India. The handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo e-stores.

Vivo V29e arrived in the Indian markets in two storage variants including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB. The smartphone is currently available in two color options - Artistic Blue and Red.

Customers are eligible to Rs 2,000 discount via exchange offer, and Rs 2,500 through specific bank offers. Besides, eligible cards may receive up to 10 percent cashback, and an upgrade incentive of up to Rs 2,500 when purchasing the Vivo V29e.

Let us read about the confirmed features, specifications, and pricing details of the recently launched Vivo V29e.