Vivo T3x 5G Launch Today: Check Features, Specifications, Price, Sale and More

Vivo T3x 5G Launch on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.
(Photo: Flipkart)
Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone Vivo T3x 5G in India today on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of the handset have been revealed by the company through teasers. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.
According to the company, Vivo T3x 5G will be priced in India under Rs 15,000. It is anticipated to be the fastest smartphone in the segment. Vivo T3x will flaunt a slim design with a thickness of 0.799 cm. It will be available in the country in two color options, including celestial green and crimson bliss. Let us check out the Vivo T3x 5G launch date, time, price, features, specifications, sale, and other details below.
Vivo T3x 5G will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.
Vivo T3x 5G will be launched in India at 12 pm.
Vivo T3x 5G will be priced in India under Rs 15000. The exact price will be revealed at the launch event today.
Vivo T3x 5G will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, official website of Vivo and all retail stores.
Following is the list of confirmed features and specifications of Vivo T3x 5G.
Slimmest handset with a thickness of 0.799 cm.
Fastest handset in the segment.
6,000mAh battery.
Celestial green and crimson bliss color options.
A 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.
8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The camera system may include dual real camera set up with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. There may also be a 8MP selfie camera.
IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
USB Type-C port.
