Infinix Note 40 Pro Launched In India; Check Price & Full Specs Here

The Infinix Note 40 Pro series has been launched in India. The series has two models with similar specs and minor differences in pricing. The key highlights of the devices are a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Infinix claims that the two phones not only support wireless charging but are also one of the cheapest smartphones in India to support it.

The starting price of Infinix Note 40 Pro is Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ is priced at Rs 24,999, for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.