Infinix Note 40 Pro Launched In India; Check Price & Full Specs Here

Know everything about Infinix Note 40 Pro
(Image: 91Mobiles)
The Infinix Note 40 Pro series has been launched in India. The series has two models with similar specs and minor differences in pricing. The key highlights of the devices are a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Infinix claims that the two phones not only support wireless charging but are also one of the cheapest smartphones in India to support it.
The starting price of Infinix Note 40 Pro is Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ is priced at Rs 24,999, for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
The Note 40 Pro series is available in three colour options, which are named Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green.
Infinix is selling its MagKit worth Rs 4,999 for free with the purchase of these smartphones as its launch offer. The MagKit includes a wireless charging supported MagCase and a 3020mAh MagPower power bank.
Both the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and run on Android 14-based XOS custom skin.
The smartphones feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness.
Both the phones also come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 2160Hz PWM Dimming.
In terms of optics, both smartphones are identical, as they have a 108MP primary camera, and two 2MP macro and depth cameras.
For selfies or video calls, users get a 32MP camera.
The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ though comes with a smaller 4600mAh battery, compared to the 5000mAh battery on the Infinix Note 40 Pro.
However, the Note 40 Pro+ supports 100W wired charging, and Infinix claims that its 50% battery can be charged in 12 minutes.
The Note 40 Pro has a 5000mAh battery, with support for 45W wireless charging.
Both phones also support 20W wireless charging. They also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup, IR sensor, and IP53 rating.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)