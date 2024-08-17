Vivo T3 Pro in India: Expected Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is all set to hit the markets in India soon. The telecom giant has confirmed the upcoming launch of the new smartphone, but has not yet revealed a launch date or timeline. Vivo has also teased the design and some key features of the awaited handset. According to reports, the forthcoming Vivo T3 Pro will succeed the already available Vivo T3 with upgraded specifications.

Once launched, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available for sale on Flipkart. A microsite for the handset is also live on Flipkart, confirming the handset's availability on the e-commerce site. The handset may debut in the Indian markets as rebranded version of the iQOO Z9s Pro that is confirmed to be launched in India on 21 August 2024. Let us read about the expected features and specifications of Vivo T3 Pro below.