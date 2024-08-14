Google Pixel 9 Series Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

advertisement
At its latest edition of Made by Google Event on Tuesday, 13 August, Google finally launched four smartphones under the Pixel 9 Series, including Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All these flagship smartphones are equipped with the new Tensor G4 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip.
The smartphones have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and are claimed to offer up to seven years of Android OS updates, security patches, and Pixel Drops.
The Pixel 9 brings a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage, while the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models get a 16GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. The standard variant of the Pixel 9 Pro features dual rear cameras, while the Pro models get triple rear cameras. Let us check details below.
The Google Pixel 9 Series was launched on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at the Made by Google Event.
The starting price of Google Pixel 9 series is Rs 74,999 for the 128GB base model. The prices of Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,14,999 respectively.
The recently launched Google Pixel 9 is available in six color variants, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.
The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for sale from 22 August 2024 while as customers can pre-order from today on 14 August 2024. Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for sale in September but the exact dates are unknown yet. The Google Pixel 9 Series can be purchased from Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and some offline stores.
A 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 60 / 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 2700 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Measures 152.8x 72x 8.5mm and weighs 198g
Google Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip.
12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Dual rear camera system, including 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens. 10.5MP front camera for face unlock, selfies, and video calling.
Ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner for extra security.
USB Type-C audio and Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
4700mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, and USB Type C.
A 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Powered by Google Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip.
16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Triple rear camera system, including 48 telephoto lens, 50 wide lens, and 48 MP ultrawide lens. 42MP front camera for face unlock, selfies, and video calling.
Ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner for extra security.
USB Type-C audio and Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Dimensions:152.8x 72x 8.5mm;Weight: 199g.
4700mAh battery and 27W wired charging support and 21W wireless charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, and USB Type C.
A 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Powered by Google Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip.
16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Triple rear camera system, including 48 telephoto lens, 50 wide lens, and 48 MP ultrawide lens. 42MP front camera for face unlock, selfies, and video calling.
Ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner for extra security.
USB Type-C audio and Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Dimensions:162.8x 76.6x 8.5mm;Weight: 221g.
5,060mAh battery with 37W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, and USB Type C.
A 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch super actual flex inner display. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The handset measures 5.1mm when unfolded and 10.5mm when folded.
Powered by Google Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip.
16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Triple rear camera system, including 48 MP wide camera, 10.5 MP ultrawide lens, and 10.8 telephoto lens.
4650mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also supports Qi-certified wireless charging.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 GPS, and USB Type C.
