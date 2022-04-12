To Attract Aggressive Bidding, TRAI Suggests 35-40% Cut in 5G Spectrum Pricing

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday, 11 April, recommended a 40 percent cut in the reserve price of 700MHz band and a 36 percent cut in the reserve price of 3300-3670 MHz band, popularly known as mid-band 5G.

Reserve price refers to the lowest amount that a seller will accept as the winning bid – a base price of sorts.

Pan-India, the recommended reserve price of mid-band 5G spectrum is now Rs 317 crore per unit while the reserve price of 700MHz – and the newly introduced 600MHz band – is Rs 3927 crore per unit for 20 years.