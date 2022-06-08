FAQ | DGCA Gets Stricter With Masks on Flights: What Are the New Guidelines?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 8 June, made face masks mandatory on flights and ordered for passengers to be termed as "unruly" in case of non-compliance and dealt with accordingly.

The aviation regulator also said that violators can be put on the 'no-fly' list, if needed.

What are the new guidelines by the DGCA? What actions can the passengers face during non-compliance? Here's what the aviation regulator has ordered: