Twitter Whistleblower Alleges Grave Security Failings, Claims Risk to Democracy

The tech company, meanwhile, has denied the allegations and said that Zatko's account is "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context."

In a statement to CNN, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Mr. Zatko’s allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and we still have a lot of work ahead of us."

The controversy also comes at a time when Twitter is embroiled in a legal battle with Elon Musk, and is likely to propel Musk's arguments against the firm.

Elon Musk had in July backed out of his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and had alleged that the company defrauded him by concealing the number of fake accounts in its regulatory filings.

(With inputs from CNN and The Verge.)