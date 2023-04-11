Twitter Gets Dragged to Court by Former Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal & Others

Twitter is being taken to court by its former executives for not footing their legal bills.

The latest: The Elon Musk-run social media firm has been sued by ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, ex-legal head Vijaya Gadde, and former chief financial officer Ned Segal on Tuesday, 11 April.

The lawsuit has been filed at the Delaware Chancery Court in the US

Zoom in: In their lawsuit, the former senior executives claimed that they had to shoulder the costs that came with being named in legal proceedings, while they still worked at the company.