Twitter Gets Dragged to Court by Former Indian-Origin CEO Parag Agrawal & Others

Twitter is being taken to court by its former executives for not footing their legal bills.
The latest: The Elon Musk-run social media firm has been sued by ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, ex-legal head Vijaya Gadde, and former chief financial officer Ned Segal on Tuesday, 11 April.
The lawsuit has been filed at the Delaware Chancery Court in the US
Zoom in: In their lawsuit, the former senior executives claimed that they had to shoulder the costs that came with being named in legal proceedings, while they still worked at the company.
They further asked the court to direct Twitter to "immediately advance to Plaintiffs the full amount of all unpaid Expenses (including costs and attorneys fees)."
The backstory: Agrawal, Gadde, and Segal were sacked from Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company in October last year. However, they did not leave empty-handed.
The three top executives reportedly received a combined payout of $90-100 million upon being fired
While Agrawal received around $40 million, Segal and Gadde's exit packages came up to $25 million and $13 million, respectively
