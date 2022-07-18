Tiktok’s Global Security Chief Steps Down Amid Data Sharing Controversy

TikTok's global chief security officer (CSO) Roland Cloutier will step down from his role and shift to a strategic advisory position. Kim Albarella, head of security risk, vendor, and client assurance, will temporarily take his place.

Cloutier's removal comes as TikTok deals with the fallout of a recent controversy that erupted after the platform's CEO admitted that its China-based employees have access to American user data.

Though the company clarified that the shared data is subject to "robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols," top United States officials and experts remain concerned about the privacy implications.

“With our recent announcement about data management changes in the US, it’s time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs,” Cloutier wrote.