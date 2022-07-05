TikTok Admits Its China-Based Employees Can Access US User Data

In a letter to nine United States (US) senators, TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform, admitted that its China-based employees have access to American user data.

Shou Zi Chew, the company’s CEO clarified that user data shared with China-based employees is subject to a series of "robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols" overseen by a US-based security team.

This comes shortly after Brendan Carr, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores over concerns that the app could share data of Americans with China.