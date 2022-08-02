Sadhguru & Koo Are India’s Biggest Advertisers on Meta for ‘Social Issues'

Jagadish Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, and his not-for-profit organisation Isha Foundation, spent an average of Rs 1.35 lakh per day in advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in the past quarter, topping the list of top spenders in India on ads about "social issues, elections or politics."

Between 29 April and 27 July 2022, Isha Outreach spent Rs 99,24,933 on the Sadhguru page and Rs 21,66,146 on the Conscious Planet page, amounting to a rough total of Rs 1 crore 21 lakh, according to data published by Meta.

Meta defines social issues as "sensitive topics that are heavily debated, may influence the outcome of an election or result in/relate to existing or proposed legislation."