Broadcasting Services Bill: Who Will Ultimately Regulate Digital News Content?

Following his resignation from NDTV (after it was taken over by the Adani Group), Ravish Kumar has taken to YouTube to become one of the most-watched independent journalists in India.

Over the last year or so, his channel, Ravish Kumar Official, has gotten to 78 lakh subscribers, having only seriously begun to add content after he left the NDTV India channel less than 12 months ago.

For a journalist operating with a small team, it’s an indication of his reach and influence. His YouTube subscribership compares favourably with his former employers, NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India, each of whose YouTube channels have 1.28 crore and 1.55 crore subscribers, respectively.