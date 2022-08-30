Telangana, UP Witnessed Most Cyber Crimes in 2021, NCRB Data Shows

Telangana recorded the highest number of cyber crimes in India in 2021, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with 10,303 cases. The state also saw a 105 percent increase in cyber crimes between 2020 and 2021.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam followed with 8,829, 8,136, 5,562, and 4,846 cyber crime cases registered respectively.