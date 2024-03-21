HONOR Watch GS 4 Launched Along With Honor Band 9; Check Specs and Price

HONOR Watch GS 4
(Image: Gadgets 360)
Honor Watch GS 4 was recently launched in China on Monday, 18 March alongside the Honor Band 9. Thee smart wearables are offered in several design and connectivity options. The Band 9 is already available for purchase in the country, while the Watch GS 4 will go on sale later this month. The models come pre-installed with multiple watch faces and support various sports modes. The smartwatches work with devices that run Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and later operating systems. Let's have a look at the Honor Watch GS 4 Price In India, its specs and design.
The Galaxy Shuttle option of the Honor Watch GS 4 is priced at Rs. 11,500, while the Jasper Astrolabe and Starry Sky Exploration variants are listed at Rs. 13,800. All variants of the smartwatch are currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale in China from 24 March through the Honor Mall website and other online retailers.
Honor Watch GS 4 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, a pixel density of 326 ppi and customizable watch faces.
Like other smartwatches, this also helps the users to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, as well as stress levels.
All data collected from the watch is synced with the Honor Health application.
It also comes with more than 100 sports modes and a 5ATM rating.
The smartwatch comes with 32MB RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS connectivity.
It packs a 451mAh battery, and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days.
Watch GS 4 is said to last a day with 5 minutes of fast charge while with GPS tracking turned on, it is said to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours.
It supports magnetic Pogo pin charging. The smartwatch also offers camera controls, weather update access, and WeChat Pay.
The smartwatch case weighs 44g and measures 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 10.5mm in size.
