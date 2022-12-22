Tata Tiago EV: Price, Design & Specs of India's Most Affordable Electric Vehicle

Check price, design, and specifications for Tata Tiago EV
(Image: Tatamotors.com)
The Tata manufacturers have introduced the new Tata Tiago EV which will be known for its fun features and is sure to turn heads. It is also considered one of the most affordable electric cars in India and will be available from a price range of Rs. 8.49 lakhs.
A driver or the owner of the car can express their individuality with a driver-focused design and striking features. It will be available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum, and Tropical Mist. The company has introduced the car with two driving modes – City and Sport along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes.
In this new launch, you will definitely witness style, luxury, and functionality come together for the drivers. Let's have a look at the design, specifications, and other details of Tata Tiago EV.
The Tata Tiago EV retains a bit similar design to the ICE Tiago, though there will be slight changes in the details like the grill design, and the EV logo upfront.
The car will sport the LED DRLs with a sharp design.
Tata Tiago EV gets diamond-cut RF15 alloy wheels that adds a modern feel.
Teal blue accents have been used within the cabin to give the EV appeal.
A tri-arrow design in the Teal Blue colour has been used for the upholstery.
The cabin of the Tata Tiago EV has features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system, and other car technologies.
The new EV comes with two battery pack options- 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The smaller battery pack is available with the XE and XT variants. The 24 kWh battery pack is available with XT, XZ, and XZ+ Tech LUX variants.
The driver can enter safe mode and make their drives more secure.
The car is waterproof, dust-proof and worry-proof with the IP67 rated battery pack & motor.
The driver can have more control over the drives through an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution.