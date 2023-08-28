Unrelated Visuals Passed Off as Live Visuals of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Visuals Passed Off as Live Visuals of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3

We found that old visuals are being shared with users falsely linking them to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.
Abhishek Anand
Fact-Check | The visuals seen in the viral video are unrelated to Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

On 23 August, India etched history and became the first country to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon.

A video is now being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows 'live visuals' of the moon captured by Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "Live image of Moon's south pole sent by ISRO by Chandrayaan-3."

What is the truth?: The visuals seen in the viral video have been taken from different videos available online. They are unrelated to Chandrayaan-3. No such visuals have been shared by ISRO.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using Google Chrome extension InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on them.

Video 1

  • A Google search led us to a longer version of the video, which carried several similarities as seen in the viral clip.

  • It was uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'University of Aberdeen'.

  • The video was titled "Mapping planet and moon craters with Meta AI's SAM" and was uploaded on 1 May.

  • At around the 0:30 timestamp of the video, we found that the viral video and the one uploaded on YouTube are the same.

A comparison shows that both the videos are the same.

We could not find the source of the part that immediately comes after the first video and shows a pan of the terrain. However, it was not available or shared by ISRO.

Video 3

  • We found the same video through a Yandex search uploaded on YouTube on a verified channel called 'Som ET'.

  • Its description mentioned, "Images taken by MAHLI onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2666 (2020-02-05). NASA Images."

  • The video was uploaded on 18 June.

Video 4 & 5

  • Team WebQoof found these visuals were also taken from the verified YouTube channel 'Som ET'.

  • It was uploaded on 15 July and was titled, "Som ET - 58 - Mars - Perseverance Sol 850."

Visuals shared by ISRO: The national space agency shared visuals on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti Point.

Conclusion: Old and unrelated visuals were stitched together and shared with a false claim that it shows a “live video” taken by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3.

