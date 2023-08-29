A rare Super Blue Moon will be visible in the sky on 30 August 2023. This will be the biggest and brightest Moon of the year. Witnessing Super Blue Moons are rare, and this phenomena occurs only once in a decade.

According to NASA, the next pair of Super Blue Moon will not be visible before January and March 2037. A Super Blue Moon is rare phenomena, during which a full moon appears twice in a month, and is nearby to the closest point to Earth (Perigee).

Some people believe that the Super Blue Moon will appear Blue in color. However, that is not true, and the name has nothing to do with the color.

Let us check out all the details about Super Blue Moon August 2023.