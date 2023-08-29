A rare Super Blue Moon will be visible in the sky on 30 August 2023. This will be the biggest and brightest Moon of the year. Witnessing Super Blue Moons are rare, and this phenomena occurs only once in a decade.
According to NASA, the next pair of Super Blue Moon will not be visible before January and March 2037. A Super Blue Moon is rare phenomena, during which a full moon appears twice in a month, and is nearby to the closest point to Earth (Perigee).
Some people believe that the Super Blue Moon will appear Blue in color. However, that is not true, and the name has nothing to do with the color.
Let us check out all the details about Super Blue Moon August 2023.
What Is a Supermoon?
The rare event during which a full moon is at or close to the Perigee (closest point to Earth) is called as Supermoon.
What Is a Blue Moon?
When a full moon appears twice in a single month, it is called as Blue Moon. There are two types of Blue Moons - monthly and seasonal. The Blue Moon on 30 August 2023 is a monthly Blue Moon.
When Will Be the Super Blue Moon Observed?
The Super Blue Moon will be observed on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
At What Time Can You Watch the Super Blue Moon 2023?
The Super Blue Moon can be witnessed after the sunset, during the hours of dusk. According to reports, the Super Blue Moon August 2023 will be at its maximum brightness at 8:37 pm EDT.
The best time of the evening for moongazing is right around the time of the moonrise, particularly during the hours of twilight.
Is Super Blue Moon the Biggest Moon? Why Does It Appear Huge?
According to NASA, "You probably won’t notice a big difference in size. When the Moon is closest to Earth (supermoon), it looks about 14 percent bigger than when it’s farthest from Earth. This is similar to the size difference between a quarter and a nickel. Because the Moon will be close to us in its orbit, it will appear a bit brighter than usual."
Will Super Blue Moon Appear Blue in Color?
No, Super Blue Moon will not be actually blue in color. However, in certain cases, some tiny particles of dust and smoke scatter away the red wavelengths of light, due to which the moon appears blue in color.
Infact, the color of Super Blue Moon tomorrow is expected to be Orange.
How To Watch the Super Blue Moon on 30 August?
Although, the Super Blue Moon can be easily witnessed with a naked eye, one can't notice the size difference. To observe the Super Blue Moon clearly, use binoculars.
