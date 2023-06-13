Starfield: Everything You Need to Know About Bethesda's Epic Sci-fi RPG

Are you ready to explore the final frontier? If you are a fan of sci-fi games, you must have heard of Starfield, the upcoming RPG from Bethesda, the makers of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Starfield is set in a vast and diverse galaxy, where you can create your own character, customize your spaceship, and embark on a grand adventure among the stars.



But how much do we really know about Starfield? Well, thanks to the Starfield Direct event that aired on June 11, 2023, we now have a lot more information and gameplay footage to get excited about. Starfield Direct was a special showcase that followed the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, where Microsoft revealed some of the most anticipated games for Xbox Series X/S and PC.



But just in case you haven't watched the event when it streamed, don't worry - we got you covered. Here, we summarize the biggest announcements and highlights from Starfield Direct, and tell you why you should be hyped for this game. Let's get started!

A new trailer that promises a stunning space odyssey



The first thing that Starfield Direct showed us was a new trailer that gave us a glimpse of the Starfield universe. The trailer was narrated by a mysterious voice that said: \"You are part of Constellation now. Part of our family. What you have found, it's the key to unlocking everything.\"



The trailer then showed us some stunning scenes of different planets, star systems, and spaceships. We saw lush forests, barren deserts, icy moons, and alien ruins. We also saw some of the factions and characters that we will encounter in Starfield, such as explorers, pirates, mercenaries, and scientists.



The trailer also gave us a sneak peek of how the game will actually play. We saw some gameplay elements such as dialogue options, inventory management, combat, and space flight. The trailer ended with a shot of a mysterious artifact that seemed to be connected to the secrets of the galaxy.



The trailer was impressive and captivating, and it showed us that Starfield is not just another sci-fi game. It is a game that aims to create a realistic and immersive space simulation, where every planet, every star, every ship has its own history, culture, and physics.

A confirmation that takeoff and landing are cutscenes



One of the questions that many fans had about Starfield was how space flight would work in the game. Would we be able to pilot our spaceship freely in space, or would it be scripted and linear? Well, Starfield Direct answered that question by confirming that takeoff and landing during space flight takes place during cutscenes.



This means that we won't have direct control over our spaceship when we leave or enter a planet's atmosphere. Instead, we will watch a cinematic sequence that shows us our ship's journey from one point to another. This might sound disappointing to some fans who wanted more freedom and interactivity in space flight, but it also has some advantages.



For one thing, it allows Bethesda to create more detailed and realistic planets and environments, without having to worry about loading times or performance issues. It also allows them to create more dramatic and cinematic moments during space travel, such as encountering enemies or anomalies in space.



Moreover, it doesn't mean that we won't have any control over our spaceship at all. We will still be able to choose our destination from a map of the galaxy, and we will still be able to explore space in between planets. We will also be able to customize our spaceship with different parts and modules, such as weapons, engines, shields, scanners, etc.

A breakdown of the factions, planets, and star systems



Another thing that Starfield Direct revealed was more information about the factions, planets, and star systems that we will encounter in Starfield. The game will feature several factions that have different ideologies, goals, and agendas in the galaxy. Some of them are friendly and cooperative, while others are hostile and competitive.



One of the main factions is Constellation, which is an organization of explorers and pioneers who seek to discover new worlds and secrets in the galaxy. Constellation is also the faction that we will join as players in Starfield. Another faction is The United Colonies (UC), which is a federation of human colonies that strive for peace and democracy in the galaxy. The UC is often at odds with The Freestar Collective (FSC), which is a coalition of independent colonies that value freedom and autonomy over authority and order.



Other factions include The Crimson Fleet (CF), which is a group of ruthless pirates and raiders who plunder and pillage other ships and settlements; The House of Krux (HK), which is a mysterious cult that worships an ancient alien race; The Ecliptic Mercenaries (EM), which is a band of mercenaries and bounty hunters who work for the highest bidder; and The Xenofresh (XF), which is a corporation that specializes in harvesting and trading alien resources and technology.