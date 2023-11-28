Spotify May Soon Allow Users To Turn Off Personal Recommendations; Details Here

When it comes to music these days, Spotify is the go to platform for everyone. After getting launched in 2008, the application gained immense popularity worldwide. Besides having hundreds to thousands of songs as per everyone's taste, Spotify also has podcasts that makes the experience even better. The application keeps on introducing new features to enhance the user experience and keep the users hooked to the platform. One of the latest features that Spotify is going to introduce soon is "Turn Off Personal Recommendations."

While the personal recommendations offered by the Spotify Algorithms can be intriguing for many, there are a bunch of people who find it annoying and disappointing. For such people, the application is anticipated to provide an option to turn them off. Let us check out all the details about how to switch off the Spotify's Personal Recommendations feature.