New WhatsApp Feature To Allow Users To Filter Status Updates

A few months ago, WhatsApp launched the channel feature live in India. Through this feature, one can connect with their favorite creators, celebs, and organizations even without a number. To connect with any celeb or organization, one just has to search his name and follow him. But due to the introduction of this new channel feature, WhatsApp users have been facing difficulty in viewing status updates.

If you are connected to any channel, then if you go to the status tab, all the statuses start appearing at the top in horizontal form. They appear to be in a straight line and this is what causes trouble. Due to this, many users find it difficult to understand which statuses they have seen, which statuses are muted, and which ones are recent. To eliminate this problem of users, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that gives the user an option to filter the status. The users will be getting the option of All, Recent, Viewed, and Muted at the top to filter the status.