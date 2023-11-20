New WhatsApp Feature To Allow Users To Filter Status Updates

WhatsApp working on status filter feature
A few months ago, WhatsApp launched the channel feature live in India. Through this feature, one can connect with their favorite creators, celebs, and organizations even without a number. To connect with any celeb or organization, one just has to search his name and follow him. But due to the introduction of this new channel feature, WhatsApp users have been facing difficulty in viewing status updates.
If you are connected to any channel, then if you go to the status tab, all the statuses start appearing at the top in horizontal form. They appear to be in a straight line and this is what causes trouble. Due to this, many users find it difficult to understand which statuses they have seen, which statuses are muted, and which ones are recent. To eliminate this problem of users, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that gives the user an option to filter the status. The users will be getting the option of All, Recent, Viewed, and Muted at the top to filter the status.
Under the All section users will be able to see the status of all the contacts. Similarly, in the Recent tab, they will get to see the status updates that were recently posted by the people. Similarly, in the View section, the list of statuses will be visible that have already been viewed by the users, and in the Muted tab, they will see such statuses that they have muted. This feature will prove to be beneficial for those people who are connected to the channel and were having trouble tracking the status.
Currently, the company has released this update for Android beta testers, which the company can roll out for everyone in the coming time. If you also want to be the first to get all the new updates on WhatsApp, then you can enroll in the company’s beta program.
