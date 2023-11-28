New SIM Card Rules To Be Followed In India From 1 December 2023

We all use mobile phones in our day to life and life is such that we can't do without mobile phones. Thus, ones using mobile phones need to be updated about the SIM card rules that will be valid from 1 December 2023. Initially, the rules were going to be valid from 1 October 2023 but the government postponed the implementation by two months. These new rules are important if you plan to buy a new SIM or are a SIM card seller.

These rules are established to combat scams and fraud involving fake SIMs. the Department of Telecommunications is introducing new rules for buying and selling SIM cards that will be enforced nationwide from December 1 with an aim to curb rising scam cases. The government has taken these steps considering the severity of scams caused by fake SIMs and penalties for breaking these rules include fines and imprisonment. Let's know the SIM card-related rules in India below.