Splinternet: Is Russia Planning To Disconnect From World Wide Web?

A document issued by Russia's Ministry of Digital Development has led to speculations that the country might cut itself off from the global internet. This comes as Russia faces a slew of Western sanctions for invading Ukraine.

The ministry has refuted the claims, but recent developments don't bode well for the internet as we know it.

For instance, United States (US)-based Cogent Communications, one of the world’s largest internet backbone providers, has cut off Russia from its infrastructure for carrying internet traffic around the world, according to The Washington Post.

Many of the biggest technology and social media companies have also decided to withdraw from Russia, prompting it to place its own restrictions on sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Will this conflict lead to the splintering of the internet? Here's what you should know: