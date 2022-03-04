Russia-Ukraine: Can China's CIPS Be a Good Alternative to SWIFT?

The West has cut off a number of Russian banks from SWIFT – the most popular interbank messaging mechanism in the world – in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Founded in 1973, SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is a Belgium-based cooperative of banks that provides the means to communicate rapidly, securely, and inexpensively.

The Clearing House Interbank Payments System, or CHIPS, is a US-based group of 43 financial institutions in 19 countries which settle payments often with the help of SWIFT.

Russian banks can still settle cross-border payments using other ways to communicate, including encrypted telegrams and even email. But these methods are inefficient and costly.

In such a scenario, alternative payments and communications systems have the opportunity to step up, especially China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System or CIPS.