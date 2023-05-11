Sony Xperia May 2023 Launch Event Live Streaming Today: When & Where To Watch?

Xperia May 2023 launch event live streaming and other details of Xperia 1 V launch.
(Photo: Sony Xperia/YouTube)
All eyes will be on the Xperia 1 V when Sony will introduces the Xperia 2023 series. The forthcoming phone will purportedly employ a new camera sensor, according to a tweet from Sony. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset may be equipped in the upcoming phone because the company has already confirmed that this year's flagship will be powered by it. Here is all the information you need about the Sony Xperia event and what to expect from it.
The Sony Xperia event will take place today on Thursday, 11 May 2023.
The Sony Xperia May 2023 launch event will start at 9:30 pm in India.
The live streaming of the Xperia launch event will be available on the official You Tube channel. Please click here.
In the Xperia launch event today, smartphones like Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 may be launched. The features and specifications of the Xperia 1 V are expected to be same as that of its predecessor Xperia 1 IV, however, there may be changes in the processor and next-gen camera sensor.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Sony Xperia Launch Event 2023.
A 6.5-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone may arrive with a lens tuned by Zeiss.
Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.
The rear side is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and features a unique grippy finish.
12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
