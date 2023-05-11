Sony Xperia May 2023 Launch Event Live Streaming Today: When & Where To Watch?

In the Xperia launch event today, smartphones like Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 may be launched. The features and specifications of the Xperia 1 V are expected to be same as that of its predecessor Xperia 1 IV, however, there may be changes in the processor and next-gen camera sensor.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Sony Xperia Launch Event 2023.