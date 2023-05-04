Doha Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra to Join Men’s Javelin Throw Event

Diamond League 2023 is one of the leading World Athletics competitions in the world and it will take place in Doha, Qatar. The Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place on 5 May and will have fourteen stops with the final event scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States. This is the first time that Diamond League will have a final stop in the USA.
Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw and he is all set to impress the audience with his moves on Friday. World champions like Anderson Peters from Grenada and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, silver medal winner at Tokyo Olympics will also be seen playing tomorrow.
The men's Javelin Throw event will also feature players like Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Moldova’s Andrian Maldare, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego.
Let's know the live streaming details besides when and where will the men's Javelin Throw event take place.
Doha Diamond League 2023: Men’s Javelin Throw Live Streaming Details
When will the 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha take place?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha will take place tomorrow, Friday - May 5.
Where will the 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha take place?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha will be conducted at the Qatar Sports Club.
At what time will men’s javelin throw competition start at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at the 2023 Doha Diamond League will begin at 10:14 PM IST.
Where can the interested fans watch men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s javelin throw competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League will be broadcasted on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.
