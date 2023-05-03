Jio VR Headset Launched: Check Price, Features, and Availability of JioDive

Reliance Jio keeps working on new plans and gadgets to impress its users and dominate the tech world in general. This time they have launched their first-ever virtual reality (VR) headset and it named as JioDive. This device is a boon for the IPL Fans since they will be able to enjoy the online IPL 2023 matches on a virtual 100-inch screen with a 360-degree view of the stadium.

JioDive is a smartphone-based VR headset that will work with the JioCinema app. It offers features like different camera angles and multiple languages. Reliance Jio's vision to bring mixed reality experiences to its customers has been successful with the launch of JioDive and JioGlass, another headset that promises to offer more advanced features in the future.

Let's know about the features, price and availability of Jio VR Headset, JioDive in detail below.