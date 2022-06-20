Short Video Race: Facebook, YouTube Gear Up To Challenge TikTok

An internal memo from April that was sent out to Facebook employees by Meta Executive Tom Alison has shed light on the social media giant’s plans to take on TikTok.

These plans reportedly include significant changes to Facebook’s discovery and recommendation algorithm, greater integration of Instagram and Facebook, and a greater focus on reels.

Meanwhile, YouTube, which entered the short video race with its 'Shorts' feature has seen immense success in India. It is now reportedly looking to translate that to the US, where TikTok reigns supreme.