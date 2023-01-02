SBI Introduces WhatsApp Service for Senior Citizens to Receive Pension Slips

SBI launches new WhatsApp banking services for its customers.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
State Bank of India has introduced a new service under which the senior citizens will be able to get access to their pension slips on WhatsApp itself. This service will make the life of the citizens easier as the pensioners can get their pension slips from the comfort of their homes by sending a message from WhatsApp. The user has to make sure that his or her name is associated with the savings or current account of the pension account.
This WhatsApp service can also help the account holders to check their account balance and get short statements. State Bank of India has tweeted that now senior citizens can get the pension slip on WhatsApp. Enjoy hassle-free service comfortably. To avail the service, send “Hi” to +91 9022690226 on WhatsApp.
The user will have to send a WhatsApp message to +91 9022690226.
Then they will have to choose between a balance enquiry, mini statement and pension slip service.
Then, they can select the pension slip and enter the month for which they want the pension slip.
A message will appear – “Please wait until we receive your pension details."
Users can activate the SBI WhatsApp Banking by sending ‘WAREG’ and their account number to 7208933148.
You will have to send an SMS with ‘WAREG’ followed by a space along with the account number to +917208933148. The user's number must be associated with the SBI account.
After the completion of the registration process, you will receive a message from SBI WhatsApp Number 90226 90226.
Send ‘Hi SBI’ to 90226 90226 or reply to the WhatsApp message you just received, and then follow the instructions.
Bank account holders will be able to access their account balance, mini statement and de-register using WhatsApp Banking.