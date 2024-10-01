Lava Agni 3 Launch Date in India: Expected Features, Specifications, and More

advertisement
Lava Agni 3 5G smartphone is confirmed to launch in India this week. The company has now released its official teasers and images which reveal the phone's rear design and camera details. Once launched, the smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
The upcoming Lava Agni 3 5G is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and features a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer a secondary display on the rear panel. The teaser video shows the device in two different color options. The Lava Agni 3 5G is an improved version of the company's previous Agni 2 5G smartphone.
Lava Agni 3 5G will be launched in India on 4 October 2024 at 12 pm. The launch event will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the company.
The Lava Agni 3 5G is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC and features a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer a secondary display on the rear panel.
The phone has a square-shaped camera module installed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera island also features the text '50MP OIS' that denotes the primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization. Lava Agni 3 is anticipated to arrive with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging.
The Lava Agni 3 5G is likely to offer notable upgrades over the Lava Agni 2 5G, which launched in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB storage model.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
