Oppo Reno 10 Series To Be Launched in India Today: Features, Specs, and More

The tech giant Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno 10 series in India on Monday, 10 July 2023. Three different models, including Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, will reportedly arrive in the country under the Reno 10 series.

Prior to the official launch event, the company has already released some teasers confirming some features and specifications of the smartphone. Let us check out some of the confirmed features, specs, and other details of the forthcoming Oppo Reno 10 5G series.