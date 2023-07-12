Nothing Phone (2) Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Specs, and Price

Nothing Phone (2) has been finally unveiled in the country with amazing features and specifications. The smartphone is an upgraded version of its predecessor Nothing Phone (1). The starting price of the handset is Rs 44,999 and it will be available on sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Prior to the official launch event, the company had already confirmed some features and specs of the Nothing Phone (2). Let us read about the sale date, features, price, specs, design, and other details of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2) handset below.