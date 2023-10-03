Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro To Be Launched Tomorrow; Check Design & Specs Here

Google has not yet announced the official price of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India but global costs have recently been leaked online. The Pixel 8 is expected to start at $699 (roughly around Rs 58,097), while the Pixel 8 Pro would be around $899 (roughly around Rs 74,720).

The upcoming Pixel phones will be available for pre-orders from 5 October 2023 which is just a day after the phones will make their debut globally. The new Pixel models will be available exclusively via Flipkart