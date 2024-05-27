Samsung Galaxy F55 Launch Today: Features, Specs, Price & Live Streaming Details

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F55 5G in India today on Monday, 27 May 2024. The handset will flaunt a classy vegan leather design and will arrive in two color variants, including raisin black and apricot crush. Once launched the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and online retail stores of the company.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has unveiled some of the key features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55, including sleek and slim design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz sAMOLED+ display, 8GB storage variant, blazing-fast 45W charging, and more. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, price, and live streaming of Samsung Galaxy F55 in details below.