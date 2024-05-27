Samsung Galaxy F55 Launch Today: Features, Specs, Price & Live Streaming Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 Launch Date on 27 May 2024.
(Photo: flipkart.com)
Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F55 5G in India today on Monday, 27 May 2024. The handset will flaunt a classy vegan leather design and will arrive in two color variants, including raisin black and apricot crush. Once launched the new Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and online retail stores of the company.
Ahead of the official launch, the company has unveiled some of the key features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55, including sleek and slim design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz sAMOLED+ display, 8GB storage variant, blazing-fast 45W charging, and more. Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, price, and live streaming of Samsung Galaxy F55 in details below.
Samsung Galaxy F55 will be launched in India today on Monday, 27 May 2024.
The company has not confirmed the exact price of Samsung Galaxy F55 in India. However, the handset is expected to be sold at a starting price of Rs 30,000.
The live streaming of Samsung Galaxy F55 launch event will be available on the Flipkart and official website of the company (samsung.com).
Following are some of the features and specification of upcoming Samsung Galaxy F55.
Sleek and slim design.
120Hz sAMOLED+ display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
Blazing-fast 45W charging.
Triple rear camera system.
Raisin black and apricot crush color variants.
Classy vegan leather design.
According to tipsters and online leaks, following may be some of the features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy F55.
Three storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.
A 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness.
Runs on Android 14.
In-display fingerprint sensor for extra security.
Camera system may include 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro rear camera. 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
A 5,000 mAh battery.
Dual stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined